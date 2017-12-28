Providence firefighters offering free rides home on NYE - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Providence firefighters offering free rides home on NYE

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — In an effort to reduce the number of drunk driving accidents, Providence firefighters are offering free rides to New Year’s Eve revelers.

Providence Fire Fighters IAFF Local 799 is launching “Safe Night” by providing free rides home from bars and restaurants within Providence city limits. 

“We are sworn to keep city residents safe, and take that oath very seriously,” said Paul Doughty, President of Providence Fire Fighters IAFF Local 799.

Officials say a limited number of off-duty Providence Fire Fighters will be available to field calls and offer rides, delays can be expected. 

Anyone who needs a ride on New Year’s Eve should contact the department at 401-272-7999.

