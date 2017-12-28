Smithfield Police search for suspects passing counterfeit bills

By News Staff

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) – Smithfield Police are attempting to identify three suspects involved in using counterfeit money at a local 7-Eleven convenience store.

Police say on Friday, December 12th at approximately 5:00 p.m. two male suspects and a female suspect entered the store. The suspects purchased numerous food items with cash before coming back to load additional cash onto a Green Dot prepaid debit card.

Smithfield Police say the notes used to pay were later determined to be counterfeit. A total of 17 $20 notes, totaling $340, were used by the suspects.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects are asked to contact Detective Sgt. Douglas Cerce Jr. from the Smithfield Police Department at (401)-231-2500.

