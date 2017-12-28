Benny's partners with local businesses to honor tire warranties

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — Benny’s, whose final location closed their doors earlier this month, has announced they plan to honor their tire warranties with the help of other local businesses.

A spokesperson for the retail chain announced Thursday that Melvin’s Tire Pros, Roland’s Tire, and Cape & Island Tire all plan to accommodate Benny’s customers’ road hazard warranty adjustments on Cooper and Hankook Tires purchased before September 25th of this year. The warranties guarantee customers 24 months of replacement or adjustment at a pro-rated fee for tires damaged by road hazards such as ruptures, bruises, cuts, and nail holes.

Melvin’s Tire Pros, Roland’s Tire, and Cape & Island Tire, all family owned local businesses that have serviced southern New England drivers for years. Benny’s recommends their services to all former customers for their tire and auto service needs.

The stores can be found at the following locations:

Melvin’s Tire Pros

390 George Washington Hwy, Smithfield, RI

2760 Hartford Ave, Johnston, RI

10 School St, Seekonk, MA

45 Huling Rd, North Kingstown, RI

Roland’s Tire

11 Howland Road, Fairhaven, MA

585 G.A.R. Hwy (Rte. 6), Somerset, MA

Cape & Islands Tire

3057 Cranberry Hwy (Rte. 6), Wareham, MA

135 Rte. 6A, Orleans, MA

735 Teaticket Hwy (Rte. 28), Falmouth, MA

730 Bearse's Way, Hyannis, MA

