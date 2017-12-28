Providence man arrested on felony shoplifting charges

By News Staff

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was arrested after a 3-month investigation disclosed that he had shoplifted over $10,000 worth of goods.

Johnston’s Deputy Chief of Police Joseph Razza says that Michael Slonski, 47, was arrested Thursday on Felony Shoplifting charges following months of investigation. Razza says Slonski stole more than $10,000 worth of assorted DVDs and printer ink cartridges from the BJ’s Wholesale Club located at 200 Stone Hill Drive in Johnston.

Slonski has been charged with 4 counts of Felony Shoplifting and 4 counts of Misdemeanor Habitual Offender Shoplifting.

