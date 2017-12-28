Lakeville woman arrested on narcotics charges

By News Staff

DARTMOUTH, MA (WLNE) – A Lakeville woman was arrested early Thursday morning on narcotics charges following a motor vehicle stop on I-195.

Shannon Barry, 25, was arrested around 2:00 a.m. Thursday after Dartmouth Police discovered approximately 10 grams of heroin, 1.5 grams of cocaine, and 2.5 grams of crack cocaine in her vehicle.

In addition to motor vehicle offenses, Barry was also charged with one count of possession of a Class A narcotic (heroin) and two counts of possession of a Class B narcotic (cocaine and crack cocaine).

