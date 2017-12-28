Bristol house fire under investigation - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Bristol house fire under investigation

BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire system inside a Bristol home alerted the fire department of a fire.

The 2 alarm fire on 327 Poppasquash Road broke out at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday.

The single family home, which is on the property of the “Point Pleasant Inn” has visible damage to the roof line and attic.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Crews are still on scene at this time chasing hot spots and working to determine a cause.

