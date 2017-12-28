UPDATE: RI State Police arrest man in Exeter animal cruelty case

By News Staff

EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) – Rhode Island State Police arrested an Exeter man in connection to an animal cruelty case that took place on December 22nd.

Police say they arrested and charged Carlos Alves, 59, Thursday night with mistreatment and cruelty to animals.

Alves was arraigned at the Hope valley Barracks and released pending a future court appearance in Fourth District Court.

The Rhode Island SPCA told ABC6 News Thursday that on Friday December 22nd, they along with the Rhode Island State Police and Exeter Animal Control, conducted an investigation resulting in the seizure of 24 dogs from a home in Exeter.

An initial complaint received by the RISPCA alleged there were numerous dogs secured outdoors on the property without access to adequate shelter.

Upon arrival and subsequent investigation the RISPCA representatives found several of the dogs on the property to be lacking appropriate shelter to protect them from winter conditions. Additionally several of the dogs were found to be living in unsanitary conditions.

The RISPCA took custody of 14 Beagles, 9 Brittany Spaniels, and 4 Chihuahuas. Exeter Animal Control and the Potter League for Animals assisted with the relocation of the animals.

15 of the dogs are being housed at the RISPCA currently, and 9 are being housed at the Potter League.

