Pawtucket 12-year-old swinging baseball bat to raise awareness for Texas boy

Day after day 12-year-old Grayson Sparr picks up his baseball bat and gets cracking.

He’s on a mission to swing 100 times a day for 100 days to raise money and awareness for Luke Siegal, a Texas boy battling a traumatic brain injury.

ABC 6 News caught up with Grayson on day 84.

"I do it because I'm swinging for the both of us knowing that he can't do it anymore,” said Grayson.

Grayson says he doesn’t know Luke personally. But, his dad used to play tennis with his dad.

"My dad told me about it. I had to do a project for my Bar Mitzvah and I was like I need to do this and I came up with the idea,” said Grayson.

Grayson's dad says pride doesn't even begin to describe how he is feeling about his son's efforts.

"It's one of the highlights of my life to be honest with you. I can't lie most days I cry just thinking about it. My friend, his son and what they are going through and watching him do it. It's a wonderful thing,” said Jeff Sparr.

Luke can't talk, but his dad is able to share Grayson's videos with him each night. And, come day 100 Luke's dad is actually going to make the trip up to Rhode Island to throw out the final tosses.

"It makes me really proud of myself,” said Grayson.

Grayson documents his journey on Facebook. If you’d like to follow along you can go to his page, 100 Swings For Team Luk3.

If you’d like to donate to the cause you can visit https://teamlukefoundation.com/

