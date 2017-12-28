Photographer - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Photographer – WLNE-TV / ABC6 in Providence, Rhode Island is looking for a talented, creative, cutting edge News Photographer to join our news team. 

You should have experience shooting and solid non-linear editing skills. You should also be able to operate microwave trucks and TVU backpacks on a daily basis, as well as send back photos and video immediately for our website, facebook and twitter. 

This is a 24/7 business that requires you to be flexible and available on at night, weekends and holidays.  We're looking for someone who works quickly, is on time and has a great attitude.    

Email resumes and a link of your work to cantonio@abc6.com

No phone calls please.  WLNE-TV / ABC6 is and equal opportunity employer. 

