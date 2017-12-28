Photographer

Photographer – WLNE-TV / ABC6 in Providence, Rhode Island is looking for a talented, creative, cutting edge News Photographer to join our news team.



You should have experience shooting and solid non-linear editing skills. You should also be able to operate microwave trucks and TVU backpacks on a daily basis, as well as send back photos and video immediately for our website, facebook and twitter.



This is a 24/7 business that requires you to be flexible and available on at night, weekends and holidays. We're looking for someone who works quickly, is on time and has a great attitude.



Email resumes and a link of your work to cantonio@abc6.com



No phone calls please. WLNE-TV / ABC6 is and equal opportunity employer.