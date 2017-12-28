Providence man arrested on drug trafficking charges

By News Staff

WAREHAM, MA (WLNE) – A Providence man was arrested Wednesday for trafficking over 100 pounds of Marijuana through a Massachusetts shipping company.

On Wednesday, December 27th Wareham Police began an investigation after receiving information regarding suspicious packages described as 2 wooden crates received by Wareham-based shipping company Cape Cod Express.

During the investigation by Wareham Police detectives, a man, identified as Michael Chen, 40, of Providence, arrived at Cape Cod Express to pick up the suspicious packages. Chen was confronted by Wareham detectives and consented to a search of the crates, revealing a combined 112 pounds of marijuana, packed in plastic food saver bags.

Michael Chen was arrested on scene and charged with Trafficking Marijuana Over 100 Pounds. The vehicle Chen arrived on scene in, a 2017 Ford F-250, was seized for possible forfeiture proceedings, as Wareham Police’s investigation revealed the vehicle was recently purchased in cash.

Chen was held at Wareham Police Department and is scheduled to be arraigned some time Thursday.

