Connecticut man arrested by State Police on DUI charges

RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) – A Connecticut man was arrested Wednesday driving with a blood alcohol concentration over three times the legal limit.

Rhode Island State Troopers arrested Adam Zaushny, 42, of New London, CT around 11:35 a.m. Wednesday after Troopers spotted him driving erratically on I-95 South near Route 138 in Richmond.

A breath test showed Zaushny’s blood alcohol concentration to be .245 BAC, more than three times the legal limit of .08. Zaushny was charged with driving under the influence with a BAC greater than .15.

In addition to the DUI charges, Zaushny was issued citations for laned roadway violations and presence of alcoholic beverages while operating a motor vehicle.

Zaushny was processed at the Hope Valley Barracks and transported to South County Hospital for evaluation. He was arraigned and released until an appearance in Fourth District Division Court at a later date.

