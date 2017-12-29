Healthy Cartwright, Diallo Notch Double-Doubles in Big East Opening Win

The Providence men’s basketball team opened BIG EAST play in style defeating St. John’s, 94-72, at Carnesecca Arena.

The 94 points by the Friars breaks the all-time record for points scored by an opponent in regulation at Carnesecca Arena.

Senior Kyron Cartwright (Compton, Calif.) and sophomore Alpha Diallo (New York, N.Y.) led the Friars as they both finished with double-doubles.

Cartwright had 21 points and 15 assists while Diallo had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Senior Rodney Bullock (Hampton, Va.) added 20 points. He and Cartwright each had 20 points. It marked the first time the Friars had two 20 point scorers in a game since January 14, 2017.

Cartwright's 15 assists is the second highest single-game total for a Friar in a BIG EAST game, as it was just one shy of Carlton Screen's mark of 25 which was set versus Syracuse on January 20, 1990. It also is the tied for the fifth highest single-game total ever by a Friar.



It is the first time two Friars have compiled a double-double since February 22, 2017 versus Creighton.

To go with Cartwright and Diallo was three-point sharp shooter Jalen Lindsey (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) who finished with six treys and 18 points.

The Friars finished the game 16-30 from behind the three point arc, which is tied for second as a single game high for the Friars, just one three off the team mark of 17 (occurred twice).

Providence held a 42-41 lead at the half but quickly pulled away.

Cartwright splashed back-to-back three pointers, the second via a pull up, to the put the Friars up 58-51 with 14:20 left.

Moments later Cartwright showed off his range, coming off a Lindsey screen and connecting on a three from well behind the line to give the Friars a 62-53 edge.

The senior from Compton then showed off his skills as a facilitator dishing out a beautiful pass to Lindsey for his six fifth three pointer to lead the Friars into the under eight timeout with a 75-57 advantage.

The two teams traded blows throughout the first half.

St. John’s got out to an early 17-13 lead but Lindsey connected on a three pointer to pull Providence within one.

The Red Storm again pushed their lead up to four but Diallo finished an old-fashioned three point play off a feed from Cartwright to cut St. John’s lead to 24-23 with 7:28 left in the half.

Cartwright capped off the first half drilling a step back as time expired to give the Friars a 41-40 lead at the break.

Up next the Friars travel to Creighton on December 31 with tipoff scheduled for 730pm on FS1.