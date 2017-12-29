Crews battle multi-alarm fire in Cumberland - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Crews battle multi-alarm fire in Cumberland

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — An investigation is underway into what caused a multi-alarm fire that created a hazmat situation Thursday night.

Crews responded to a building on Mill Street near the Providence-Worcester rail line prior to 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The fire started in the garage. The hazmat team was called to the scene and discovered fluid leaking in that garage.

In addition, the situation turned tricky as water from the hoses turned to ice making the ground extremely slippery. However, firefighters were eventually able to get a handle on the fire, which was fed by the fuel in the building’s garage.

Firefighters have now cleared the scene.

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

