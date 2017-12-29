Lawmaker to propose jail time for leaving kids alone in cars

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A state lawmaker says he will again propose legislation to make leaving children alone in a car a crime punishable by jail time.

Democratic Senator Leonidas Raptakis, of Coventry, says he plans to reintroduce a bill barring anyone from leaving a child under age 7 unattended in a motor vehicle for more than 15 minutes.

He says his bill would make it a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and up to a year in jail.

Raptakis has introduced similar legislation in the past but it stalled due to opposition by parents.

Raptakis says child neglect and child endangerment are serious crimes, but there's no law specifically barring people from leaving children alone in a car.

The General Assembly session is set to begin Tuesday.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017