Providence seeks applicants for police oversight board

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence’s City Council is seeking applicants for positions on a police oversight board that was given new powers as part of a sweeping police accountability measure passed earlier this year.

The Providence External Review Authority was established in 2002 but has been inactive for more than a decade.

Starting next year, the board will have new powers, including the ability to investigate possible violations of the Providence Community-Police Relations Act, which was passed in June.

The board will have nine members, seven selected by a majority of the council, one chosen by the council president and one by the mayor.

The council is accepting applications until January 20th.

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

