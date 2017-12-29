Naval War College Museum unveils exhibit to teach about WW I

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The U.S. Naval War College Museum has unveiled a new exhibit to teach people more about World War I.

It focuses on the Navy’s role in the war, using Navy Adm. William S. Sims’ career as the lens to tell the story through.

Sims commanded U.S. naval forces in Europe during the war. His family donated artifacts.

The Rhode Island museum is displaying the exhibit for about three years.

Curator Rob Doane says he thinks people will be interested in the Navy’s role because many successful strategists in World War II learned how to coordinate complex operations and forge relationships with allies during World War I.

Visits must be scheduled about a week beforehand by contacting the museum so a background check can be done for entry to the Newport facility.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017