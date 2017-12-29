2 hospitalized after Bristol house fire

By: News Staff

BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) — A candle is to blame for a house fire in Bristol that sent two people to the hospital Friday morning.

The fire occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. Friday at a home on 940 Hope Street. The fire started in the second floor bedroom of the home, but crews were able to put it out quickly.

Firefighters had to remove the mattress from the room to prevent it from rekindling.

Two people were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

However, Friday morning’s freezing temperature created extra challenges for fire crews on scene.

“We did have one hydrant that did not work. Of course as we spray water, ice becomes an issue for slipping and falling around the scene of the fire. And the personnel standing outside…we have to make sure they are cycled in and out to keep them warmed up as they work,” said Chief Michael DeMello of the Bristol Fire Department.

