2 hospitalized after Bristol house fire - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

2 hospitalized after Bristol house fire

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

BRISTOL, R.I. (WLNE) — A candle is to blame for a house fire in Bristol that sent two people to the hospital Friday morning.

The fire occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. Friday at a home on 940 Hope Street. The fire started in the second floor bedroom of the home, but crews were able to put it out quickly.

Firefighters had to remove the mattress from the room to prevent it from rekindling.

Two people were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

However, Friday morning’s freezing temperature created extra challenges for fire crews on scene.

“We did have one hydrant that did not work. Of course as we spray water, ice becomes an issue for slipping and falling around the scene of the fire. And the personnel standing outside…we have to make sure they are cycled in and out to keep them warmed up as they work,” said Chief Michael DeMello of the Bristol Fire Department.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.