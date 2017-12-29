Bryant Drops NEC Opener to Robert Morris

Sophomore Sabastian Townes (Chesapeake, Va.) had 14 points and six rebounds, but the Bryant University men's basketball team dropped its Northeast Conference opener to Robert Morris, 68-54, Friday afternoon at the Chace Athletic Center.

GAME INFORMATION

Robert Morris 68, Bryant 54

Records: Bryant (1-13, 0-1), Robert Morris (7-7, 1-0)

Location: Chace Athletic Center (Smithfield, R.I.)

Attendance: 305

KEY MOMENTS

Bryant jumped out to a 15-9 lead halfway through the first half while holding the Colonials to a 2-for-12 start from the floor.

Townes gave the Bulldogs eight points in the first eight minutes of the second half as the Bulldogs led by as many as five.

Robert Morris trailed 44-39 before a 10-0 run that gave the Colonials an advantage they would not relinquish the rest of the way.

The Colonials closed the game on a 19-8 run for the final 68-54 margin.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Bryant led 15-9 halfway through the first half with six points from freshman Brandon Carroll (Brewster, N.Y.) and four from senior Hunter Ware (Powder Springs, Ga.).

The Bulldogs led 29-28 at the half while holding the Colonials to 37 percent shooting from the floor.

Eight Bulldogs scored in the first half.

A pair of three-point plays by Townes helped the Bulldogs to a 39-37 lead with 13:55 remaining.

A 10-0 Robert Morris run flipped a five-point Colonial deficit to a five-point lead at 49-44 with 8:47 to go.

Robert Morris closed the game on a 19-8 run while going 11-for-12 from the free-throw line.

STATS

Townes tallied 14 points with a career-best 8-for-12 performance from the line and added six rebounds.

Carroll recorded nine points and six rebounds.

Junior Taylor McHugh (Centreville, Va.) had a season-high four assists and career-high three steals.

GAME NOTES

Bryant falls to 4-13 all-time against Robert Morris.

Townes was in double figures in scoring for the seventh time this season.

Ware matched his season-high with eight points.

The 68 points allowed were a season-best.

Friday's starting lineup – McHugh, sophomore Adam Grant (Franklin, Va.), sophomore Ikenna Ndugba (Boston, Mass.), Carroll and Townes – was the 10th different lineup combination this season, tied with FGCU and UT Martin for the most in the nation.

UP NEXT

Bryant continues NEC play Sunday at 3 p.m. when the Bulldogs host Saint Francis U as part of a doubleheader.

Bryant continues NEC play Sunday at 3 p.m. when the Bulldogs host Saint Francis U as part of a doubleheader.

