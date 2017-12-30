Early morning fire destroys Acushnet home - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Early morning fire destroys Acushnet home

By News Staff

ACUSHNET, MA (WLNE) – Fire officials are investigating possible causes after a fire destroyed a home in Acushnet early Saturday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday Acushnet Fire & EMS Department reported to a single-family home on Gammons Road after receiving calls of a fire at the residence.

Acushnet Fire & EMS says that upon their arrival it was determined that the occupants of the home had evacuated safely and without injury.

Due to structural concerns, the fire was fought from outside the building. Along with help from Fairhaven, Rochester, and Freetown Fire Departments, fire fighters were able to extinguish the flames in 45 minutes. No first responders were injured.

“We are very thankful that the occupants are safe and that there were no injuries to first responders,” stated Acushnet Fire Chief Kevin A. Gallagher. “There was a tremendous amount of fire and ice”.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the office of the State Fire Marshal, and Red Cross is providing assistance to the family displaced.

