Scituate Police seek public's help after fatal hit and run

SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Scituate Police Department is seeking the help of the public after a fatal hit and run late Friday night.

Scituate Police were alerted around 11:20 p.m. Friday that a pedestrian was walking in the travel lane on Plainfield Pike, just east of the causeway over the reservoir. Police were dispatched to the area within minutes.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered that the individual walking in the roadway had been struck by a vehicle and the vehicle had left the scene. The individual struck by the vehicle was later pronounced dead.

Scituate Police are asking anybody with information regarding the accident, specifically information that can help to locate the vehicle or driver involved, to contact the Police Department at 401-821-5900.

No further information is available at this time.

