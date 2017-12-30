Taunton man arrested for DUI after 3-car accident

By News Staff

REHOBOTH, MA (WLNE) –Rehoboth Police received several calls around 2:00 a.m. reporting a multiple vehicle accident in the area of Winthrop Street and Blanding Road. Upon arrival officers observed three vehicles in the roadway, all damaged heavily.

After speaking with the operators and witnesses police determined that the first vehicle had been traveling northbound on Blanding Road when it was struck by the second vehicle traveling westbound at the intersection of Blanding Road and Winthrop Street. The first vehicle spun 180-degrees and the second vehicle veered into the eastbound lane and struck a third vehicle head-on.

The operators of the first and second vehicles were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

While investigating the crash officers suspected that the operator of the second vehicle was under the influence of alcohol. Further investigation led to the arrest of Devon Pina, 23, of Taunton.

Pina is being charged with the following offenses:

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Attaching registration plates

Operating an uninsured vehicle

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

Pina’s bail was set at $200 and he is due to be arraigned in Taunton District Court Tuesday.

The accident is currently under investigation by Rehoboth Police Department.

