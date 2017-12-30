Local oil company helps fix heat for elderly man

By: Chloe Leshner

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) -- An Attleboro based oil company springs into action, helping an elderly man left with no heat in his home, and no one to fix it.

With the temperatures as low as they have been, it's hard to imagine not being able to escape the bitter cold. That's exactly what one Attleboro man was dealing with this week. When he couldn't get in touch with his oil company, he was lucky another one stepped in and fixed the problem free of charge.

As snow falls outside and ice forms on the front steps, Antonio Maia is thankful his heat is back on and running. Thursday night, when temperatures were 7 degrees, it was a very different story.

"I went to check the thermostat and it was fine it was at 72 so I moved it up and nothing, I moved it all the way up and nothing then I knew something was wrong with the furnace," says Maia.

He tells ABC 6 News he called his oil company, Acorn Oil in Pawtucket, and when he couldn't get through to them, several others.

"Nobody that we got in touch with said oh yeah I can send my oil man," he says.

The other companies would not help because Maia is not a customer. That's when the manager of the elderly community he lives in called Attleboro police.

"We were very concerned about Mr. Maia's well being because it was so cold and we didn't know how long he had been without oil and without heat so that's why we had the immediate response that we did," says Sergeant Steve Beaudet.

They were able to get in touch with Dal–Trac Oil, the owner there didn't even think twice about sending someone out to fix the burner.

"Fortunately it wasn't a major repair or something, it was a relatively easy fix," says Sue Santos with Dal-Trac Oil.

An easy fix they did free of charge, warming things back up in Maia's house.

"I don't have any words to express myself how lucky I am, with all of these people willing to help," says Maia.

ABC 6 News spoke with the owner of Acorn Oil, she says they're receiving over 100 calls a day and never got the message from Maia. She has reached out to the family to figure out what the problem was and see if there's anyway they can help.

