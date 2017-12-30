P-Bruins Fall Short In Overtime To Belleville

Providence Bruins Press Release

Belleville, Ontario – The Providence Bruins fell to the Belleville Senators in overtime Saturday night 3-2 in the final game of their season-long eight-game road trip. The P-Bruins got goals from Chris Breen and Anton Blidh while Zane McIntyre made his 19th start of the season in net.

The Senators turned defense into offense midway through the opening period to score the first goal of the game. Jim O'Brien blocked a shot in the Belleville zone and immediately broke up the left boards with the puck. He took it all the way down past the Providence net and sent a centering feed to Mike Blunden in front. He put the puck in the open net at 10:16 for his second goal of the season and the Senators took a 1-0 lead into the break.

Former P-Bruins forward Ethan Werek doubled the Belleville lead to 2-0 at 14:06 of the second period. While on the power play, Jordan Murray sent a pass across the blue line to Christian Jaros for a one-timer. McIntyre stopped the shot from Jaros, but Werek was there in from to jam it through the five hole for his eighth goal of the season. Providence swung the momentum with 2:16 left in the period on a blast from Breen. Kenny Agostino passed the puck off the boards to Breen at the right point and he fired a slap-shot towards net. The puck went through traffic by goaltender Marcus Hogberg for his first goal of the season and the P-Bruins cut their deficit to 2-1 into the intermission.

At 12:26 of the final period, Providence rode that momentum and tied the score at 2-2. After Colby Cave won a face-off out to Breen, the veteran defenseman fired a wrist-shot towards goal. Blidh just got a piece of the flying puck, deflecting it in for his seventh goal of the season and the P-Bruins were able to get the game to overtime knotted 2-2. However, the team would not be able to come all the way back as 1:49 into the extra period the Senators found the back of the net. Chris DiDomenico split two defenders and flew towards McIntyre. The Providence goaltender made the initial stop, but the team could not clear the puck and Erik Burgdoerfer buried his third goal of the season to give Belleville the 3-2 win.

McIntyre stopped 29 of 32 shots while Hogberg stopped 27 of 29. Providence was 0-4 on the power play and 4-5 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are off until the calendar turns to 2018 and will kick off the new year Friday at the Dunk against Hartford at 7:05pm.

