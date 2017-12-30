Matthews, Terrell Lead URI To Rout Of George Mason In Atlantic 10 Opener

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) - E.C. Matthews scored 18 points with five rebounds and Rhode Island cruised to an 83-64 win over George Mason on Saturday.

Jared Terrell added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Rams (9-3) who notched their fourth-straight victory. Andre Berry had 13 points and Stanford Robinson chipped in 10. Cyril Langevine led the team with 10 rebounds in addition to his six points.

Jeff Dowtin, who finished with nine points and eight assists, drained his second 3-pointer to cap a 19-7 start for the Rams and they led all the way, building to a 44-26 lead at the break.

Robinson hit a pair of 3-pointers as part of a 14-6 surge to open the second half and extend the Rams advantage to 58-32 with 15:45 to play. They cruised to the win from there.

Justin Kier scored 15 points with eight rebounds for the Patriots (6-8). Otis Livingston II added 14 points.

