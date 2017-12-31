Several protest Warwick dog breeder

By: Chloe Leshner

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) -- Several people in Warwick took to the streets this very cold morning, protesting against a local dog breeder who keeps his pit bulls chained outdoors.

ABC 6 News spoke with that dog breeder earlier this week and he says that he brought the dogs inside for the remainder of this cold snap. The Rhode Island SPCA says he's not breaking any laws but that's not enough for some animal rights activists who now say laws need to be changed.

Several animal rights activists in Warwick calling for a change and accusing a local dog breeder of animal cruelty.

"It's inhumane that he's able to keep these dogs out, they're single coated dogs. My dog goes out for 5 minutes and shakes just to do her business," says Larna Grossi, an animal rights activist.

The Rhode Island SPCA has been swamped with complaints about the property but when police checked it out earlier in the week, they found the dogs in good condition.

The pit bulls belong to Clifford Dennis. He spoke to ABC 6 News on Friday, saying the dogs are only outside for a few hours at a time and defending the practice because he sells them as hunting dogs.

"They have to be acclimated to the weather and that's the reason that they're kept outside. They have straw–filled houses the houses are double–insulated," says Dennis.

Dennis has taken them inside for now and RISPCA officials say he isn't breaking any laws.

"The law is actually protecting this guy because the law states that if he is breeding them as hunting dogs, he is exempt from the law that states that the dogs cannot be out any longer than 6 hours," says Grossi.

That loophole, a problem for Representative Patricia Serpa. She posted on Facebook saying shes just as concerned and plans to get to work on making a change.

It's also the reason protestors are braving the cold themselves.

"We have to be their voice, they're domesticated animals and they can't take care of themselves so we have to were freezing and we've only been standing out here what 15 minutes imagine them 24/7."

Rhode Island SPCA officials say they do not condone the way Dennis keeps his animals but are legally and ethically obligated to uphold the law as it is written. They also say Dennis has been cooperative and decided to move the dogs inside on his own accord.

