Victim identified in deadly Scituate hit-and-run

SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) -- Police have identified the victim in a deadly hit-and-run in Scituate, as the search continues for the driver.

Police say 30-year-old Demetrio Tem-Temaj of Providence was walking in the travel lane of the Plainfield Pike around 11:30 PM Friday when a car fatally struck him, then took off.

The vehicle is described as a red or maroon General Motors vehicle, 2016 or newer.

If you have any information call Scituate Police.

