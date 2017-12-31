Victim identified in deadly Scituate hit-and-run - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Victim identified in deadly Scituate hit-and-run

Posted: Updated:

By John Krinjak

Email: jkrinjak@abc6.com

Twitter: @johnkrinjakABC6

SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) -- Police have identified the victim in a deadly hit-and-run in Scituate, as the search continues for the driver.

Police say 30-year-old Demetrio Tem-Temaj of Providence was walking in the travel lane of the Plainfield Pike around 11:30 PM Friday when a car fatally struck him, then took off.

The vehicle is described as a red or maroon General Motors vehicle, 2016 or newer.

If you have any information call Scituate Police.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
