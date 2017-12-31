Bryant Pushes NEC Preseason Favorite To Overtime, Saint Francis (PA) Survives In Smithfield

Bryant University Press Release

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Sophomore Adam Grant (Franklin, Va.) hit a three-pointer with 10 seconds remaining in regulation, but NEC preseason favorite Saint Francis U held on in overtime to defeat the Bryant University men's basketball team, 86-82, Sunday afternoon at the Chace Athletic Center.

Senior Bosko Kostur (Melbourne, Australia) recorded his first-career double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds, while sophomore Sabastian Townes (Chesapeake, Va.) matched his career-high with 22 points. Sophomore Ikenna Ndugba (Boston, Mass.) tallied a career-best 12 assists.

GAME INFORMATION

Saint Francis U 86, Bryant 82 (OT)

Records: Bryant (1-14, 0-2), Saint Francis U (7-6, 1-1)

Location: Chace Athletic Center (Smithfield, R.I.)

KEY MOMENTS

Bryant trailed 25-23 before closing the first half on a 13-4 run that included three-pointers from freshman Brandon Carroll (Brewster, N.Y.), Kostur and senior Gus Riley (Nelson, New Zealand).

The Bulldogs led by as many as nine in the second half before the Red Flash took back the lead with 2:03 remaining on a pair of free throws to go up 75-74.

Grant's deep three-pointer with 10.6 seconds remaining in regulation forced overtime.

The teams were tied at 79 before five straight Saint Francis points to take control of the overtime session.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Bryant trailed 11-5 before threes from Kostur, junior Taylor McHugh (Centreville, Va.) and Grant tied the game at 14 with 11:57 to go in the first half.

With the game tied at 16, a McHugh three and Townes layup gave the Bulldogs a five-point lead at 21-16.

Saint Francis responded with a 6-0 run to take the lead back and led 25-23 before the Bulldogs took the lead back and pushed it to seven at the half at 36-29.

Bryant held Saint Francis to 36.7 percent from the floor in the first half and outrebounded the Red Flash 23-17. The halftime lead was the largest since a 42-33 advantage in the Nov. 24 win at Hartford.

Townes tallied nine points in the first 3:06 of the second half to give Bryant a 45-38 lead, but Saint Francis responded with a 7-0 run to tie the game.

Bryant pushed the lead to nine twice before Saint Francis cut it to three at 67-64 with 6:20 remaining.

Saint Francis took its first lead of the second half at 75-74 with 2:03 remaining on a pair of free throws.

With Saint Francis leading 77-74, Grant hit a deep three-pointer from in front of the Bulldog bench to tie the game with 10.6 seconds remaining in regulation and force overtime.

The teams traded the first two baskets of overtime before Saint Francis scored the next five points. A layup by McHugh cut the deficit to 84-81 with 2:14 remaining. The Red Flash would close out the game at the free-throw line.

STATS

Kostur tallied 23 points and a career-high 10 rebounds for his first-career double-double.

Townes matched his career-high with 22 points on 10-of-16 from the floor.

Grant and McHugh had 11 points each, with McHugh matching his season-high and Grant adding six rebounds.

Ndugba had seven points, nine rebounds and a career-high 12 assists.

Bryant shot 45.8 percent from the floor, while Saint Francis U shot at a 52.4 percent mark.

The Bulldogs held a 40-34 advantage on the boards – their highest total of the season.

GAME NOTES

Bryant falls to 8-9 all-time against Saint Francis U.

Kostur passed Frankie Dobbs and Dyami Starks to jump from 10 th to eighth in Bryant's Division I history with 302 career rebounds.

The game was the Bulldogs' first overtime contest of the season.

UP NEXT

Bryant continues NEC play Thursday at 7 p.m. with a trip to Emmitsburg, Maryland, to face Mount St. Mary's.