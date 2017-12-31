25 Creighton Runs Past Providence, Watson Scores Career-High 20 Points

Providence College Press Release

Omaha, N.E. – The Providence men’s basketball team fell to No. 25/23 Creighton on Sunday afternoon, 83-64, at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha.



Freshman Nate Watson (Arlington, Va.) led the way for the Friars scoring 20 points while senior Rodney Bullock (Hampton, Va.) posted a double-double scoring 15 points and corralling 10 rebounds.



For most of the game the Friars controlled the interior, scoring 38 points in the paint. On the other side, however, the Bluejays lit up the scoreboard from the outside.



Creighton knocked down 10 three pointers while the Friars struggled from three point range mustering just a 3-for-23 mark.



The Friars trailed by 10 entering the second half, but Creighton quickly pulled away going on an 11-3 spurt to go up 18 with 15:50 to play.



Providence remained within 16 on baskets by Bullock and sophomore Alpha Diallo (New York, N.Y.) but a three pointer by Davion Mintz put Creighton back up 63-44 with 9:02 left.



Diallo got off to a quick start scoring eight early points to keep the Friars within two of Creighton, 16-14.



The Bluejays answered Diallo’s early outburst with a 9-0 run capped off by a pair of baskets from Khyri Thomas to go up 25-14 with less than eight minutes to go in the half.



Providence turned to Watson to provide an offensive spark and the freshman delivered. Watson finished through the lane off a feed from Cartwright, slammed home a reverse dunk, hit a baby jumper in the paint, and finished a reverse layup plus the foul to pull the Friars within 32-25 at the under four timeout.



A Thomas jump shot gave the BlueJays a 39-29 lead at the half.



Up next Providence welcomes Marquette in its BIG EAST home opener on Wednesday January 3, 2018 with tipoff scheduled for 6:30 pm on FS1.



