Man arrested for role in accidental shooting at Stonehill College

NORTH EASTON, M.A. (WLNE) — A man has been arrested for his connection to a shooting across the street from Stonehill College.

According to Gregg Miliote, spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, 57-year-old Dean Tupper, was arrested on numerous firearm charges.

Back on October 11th 2017, Tupper, who was an employee of Stonehill College at the time, accidentally shot another college employee while in the Plumber's Shop of Stonehill College's Clock Farm.

Miliote stated that after an investigation, authorities from Massachusetts State Police filed for, and executed an arrest warrant for Tupper on Friday.

Tupper was taken into custody at his home without incident and was charged with the following:

  • Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.
  • Making false statements to the police.
  • Improper storage of a firearm. 
  • Carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds.
  • Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Tupper is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

