Puppy found in cold car in Dartmouth

Puppy found in cold car in Dartmouth

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A Dighton man will face a judge Tuesday on animal cruelty charges after the man’s puppy was found freezing inside a car this weekend.

Police were called to the North Dartmouth Mall at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday after someone found the dog rolled up in a ball shivering.

Investigators say by the time they found the puppy, he had been in there for about an hour without heat.

The puppy was taken by the Dartmouth Animal Control and transported to a local veterinary hospital to be checked out.

The owner, whose name is not being released, is being charged with cruelty to animals.

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

