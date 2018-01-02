UPDATE: Police identify victim in Providence murder

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Police has identified the victim that was shot and killed in the city’s first homicide of the year.

Police say that someone shot into a Unit Street home several times around 8 p.m. Monday and killed 23-year-old Cristian Pena.

Authorities are looking for at least two suspects in the case.

Police say there were six other people in the home at the time including two infants, but no one else was hurt.

“We don’t believe that this was a random act, and police are investigating this as possibly gang related,” said Captain Timothy O’Hara of the Providence Police Department.

Police say the suspects fled in a car after the shooting. They are still trying to determine if there was a third person driving that getaway car.

