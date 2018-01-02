Powerful Winter Storm Thursday

Quiet weather today and slightly warmer ahead of a very strong, very large coastal storm that will impact the area all day tomorrow. A WINTER STORM WARNING issued for much of RI/MA/CT from 1AM Thursday through 1AM Friday. A BLIZZARD WARNING issued for SE MA & Block Island for the same time frame.

Today will be mainly sunny with highs warmer than what we have been seeing, but still below average, expect upper 20s to about 30°. Clouds will increase tonight with snow breaking out before dawn tomorrow morning.

Heavy snow falls during the daylight hours tomorrow with incredibly gusty winds in the forecast. Wind will gust 45-60 MPH. Sustained winds 20-30 MPH. Snowfall forecast of 8" - 12" for the area, some higher totals will be possible where the heaviest bands of snow set up, also some lesser totals the farther southeast because of some rain mixing in. By Thursday night, snow for evening tapers off by 9 P.M. It will remain windy overnight. Power outages a big concern as bitter cold filters in once this system clears out. Lows by Friday morning around 10°.

That low will clear the area for Friday but even colder air moves in. Highs on Friday in the teens with gusty winds continuing. Saturday will be sunny but bitter cold, morning lows near zero, afternoon highs only in the single digits. Dangerous cold by Sunday morning, actual temperatures below zero to start the day.