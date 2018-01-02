Winter Storm Watch Thursday - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Winter Storm Watch Thursday

A strong coastal system will be impacting the area Thursday. A WINTER STORM WATCH issued this morning beginning Thursday at 1AM. This system will stay off shore but it is big enough and strong enough that we see accumulating, plowable snow here in SNE, mainly in the 6-10" range with lesser amounts for the Cape/Islands as we may see some rain mixing in. It will also be very windy which will cause blowing/drifting snow and bad visibility. Still narrowing down the exact track of this system. 

That low will clear the area for Friday but even colder air moves in. Highs on Friday in the teens with gusty winds continuing. Saturday will be sunny but bitter cold, morning lows near zero, afternoon highs only in the single digits. Dangerous cold by Sunday morning, actual temperatures below zero to start the day. 

