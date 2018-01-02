Kent County Courthouse closed - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Kent County Courthouse closed

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Kent County Courthouse closed after a pipe burst in the main entrance to the building Tuesday morning.

Officials say a substantial amount of water flowed into the entry way as well as the security screening area.

Cleanup is underway, but they are not certain if the court will be open on Wednesday.

All hearings and trials are being rescheduled. However, emergency hearings are being directed to Providence County.

