Arrest warrant issued for boxing legend Vinny Paz - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Arrest warrant issued for boxing legend Vinny Paz

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Police have issued an arrest warrant for felony assault for boxing legend Vinny Paz, after police say he barged into a friend's apartment and got into a fistfight, accusing him of stealing thousands of dollars.

A police report obtained by ABC6 News Tuesday says the incident occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Hawkins Street in Providence. Paz banged loudly on the door and when the door was opened, he and his girlfriend rushed inside, according to the report.

The alleged victim told police Paz began to accuse him of robbing his house and stealing $16,000. The argument escalated between both of them and eventually turned into a physical altercation, according to the police report.

The alleged victim was repeatedly punched in the face and lost several teeth. His left eye was bruised, with heavy swelling.  He was sent to Rhode Island Hospital.

Police say Paz and his girlfriend fled in a black Jeep with temporary plates.

Police announced Tuesday afternoon they issued a warrant for Paz’s arrest.

Meanwhile, Paz on Twitter called this story “BS.”

ABC6 spoke to Paz on Tuesday as he was leaving his house. He said, “Bottom line is I got robbed and when that happens you gotta do what you gotta do.”

