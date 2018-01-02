Detectives investigating shots fired outside Shaw's

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating an incident where shots were fired in North Providence Tuesday morning.

ABC6 News learned North Providence Police are seeking a white SUV, believed to be a Ford Explorer or Edge, with heavy front end damage, as well as a dark colored Sedan for their connection to shots being fired in the parking lot of the Shaw’s Plaze on Smithfield Road.

The white SUV collided with another car as it was leaving the scene, police said, it then fled at a high rate of speed down Douglas Ave, seemingly heading toward the city of Providence.

Police noted the white SUV had out of state registration plates.

No injuries reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Providence Police detectives at 401- 231-4533 ext. 136.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018