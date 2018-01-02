Coats donated to Fall River students

Every student at Watson Elementary in Fall River now has a brand new winter jacket thanks to fundraising efforts by the city's fire department.

"It's nothing short of a miracle,” said principal Cathy Carvalho.

Thirty percent of students at the school are homeless. Carvalho says this donation comes just in the nick of time given the current burst of winter cold.

"There were some today with only sweatshirts on, some without hats,” said Carvalho.

City firefighters collected money for the jackets as part of Operation Warm. This year almost 500 kids will get a new coat as a result of the fundraising efforts.

"We're more than just here to fight fires. We're here to provide for our community and to help them anyway that we can. I think this is an amazing thing that we are doing,” said firefighter James Deaver. "They were smiling and happy and they couldn't wait. I remember one kid, afterwards they have to go back out to put their coats away, he didn't seem like he wanted to put his coat away.”

