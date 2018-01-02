Budget, baseball park on agenda for new legislative session

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island General Assembly has opened its new legislative session.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio gaveled their respective chambers to order on Tuesday, welcoming lawmakers back for the 2018 session.

In the Senate, a bill was introduced for the state to help fund a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

The sponsor is Democratic Senate Finance Chairman William Conley Jr., who represents parts of Pawtucket and East Providence.

The committee plans to hold a hearing on the proposal Thursday, but that could shift to next week due to an expected storm.

Conley says he's excited for this progress because of the project's importance.

Legislative leaders are also focused on closing a $260 million budget gap.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018