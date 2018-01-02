Lawsuit launched against YMCA, O'Donnell

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two former workers of the YMCA of greater Providence announced they are suing the organization and its CEOover alleged sex discrimination.

The two women say CEO Steven O'Donnell demeaned them and treated them more harshly than their male counterparts.

They also claimed he sent them aggressive and threatening messages late at night, including on weekends demanding a immediate responses.

The women are seeking damages for emotional distress.

John D. Doran, spokesperson for the YMCA tells ABC6 News the allegations are quote "baseless" and "inflammatory."

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017