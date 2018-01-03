Fire destroys multi-family home in Newport - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Fire destroys multi-family home in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — A massive two-alarm fire in Newport left several families out in the cold.

The fire took place at the Ledyard Street condominiums on Broadway Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called the scene at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. On arrival, heavy flames were seen coming from the second floor units.

Officials say the fast moving fire quickly engulfed all three floors.

Due to the bitter cold and the size of the fire, crews on scene called for a second alarm.

“The weather certainly made battling this difficult, we had to call in extra man power. our guys were soaked to the bone and we had to send them back to the firehouse because we cant have them out here like that,” said Deputy Chief Drew Elder of the Newport Fire Department.

After the fire was knocked down, crews worked to sand down the water that quickly turned to ice on the main city road.

Firefighters do not believe any residents were home at the time of the fire, but the Red Cross is looking to assist those who have been displaced.

Officials say there were no injuries despite the conditions.

The fire remains under investigation.

