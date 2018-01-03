Vinny Paz appears in court

By: ABC6 News

Reporting by: Melissa Randall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE-TV) — Vinny Paz was released Wednesday morning following a brief court appearance. The boxing great had turned himself in to police earlier in the day and was arraigned on a felony assault charge.

Police got a complaint from a man who said Paz beat him up late Monday into Tuesday.

That man claims he was punched in the face repeatedly and even had teeth knocked out. He also told investigators he was bitten on the hand.

Paz had two black eyes and was wearing glasses during his arraignment. Never one to shy away from the cameras, he briefly spoke to reporters as he walked to his car.

“My lawyer, Bill Dimitri, told me not to talk so I’ve got to be quiet. But soon. Soon you guys will know. I’ll get you all together and you’ll see what happened. Bad people…” he said.

When asked if he maintains his innocence, as he previously did to the media, he responded, “Maintain my innocence? I don't have to maintain it. I am the innocent one. I got robbed.”

Paz was released on $5,000 personal recognizance and has a no contact order with the victim.

He is due back in Superior Court in early April.

