Emergency preps in RI underway

Rhode Island's Emergency Operations Center is expected to be up and running to monitor the first storm of 2018 by 2 Thursday morning.

"We are preparing for the worst,” said Peter Gaynor the Director of Emergency Management for the state.

Gaynor says the message Wednesday is for people to plan ahead in case they find themselves without heat following the storm. He points specifically to the dangers anticipated with heavy winds and frigid cold.

"Should we have power outages from the storm tomorrow it will be difficult to restore those and with the temperatures it could be life threatening for those who may not have electricity may not have heat,” said Gaynor.

Each municipality in the state is being advised to come up with a plan for warming centers in case they are needed. In addition, Gaynor recommends figuring out where you can go if the storm leaves you in the cold.

"Should you need to go somewhere because you lose your power know where that place is today,” said Gaynor.

The Emergency Operations Center will be fully staffed Thursday to keep a close eye on all aspects of the storm.

"We can monitor all the highways,” said Gaynor. “We have all the live cameras from the department of transportation, we have cameras from all the bridges. We monitor weather reports, social media and then reports from all our partners from around the state."

140 state trucks are ready to go with 450 vendor trucks on stand-by. In terms of salt Gaynor says there is 47,000 tons with 10,000 tons in the reserve.

