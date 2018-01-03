Providence Wins 32nd Mayor's Cup, 5-0 over Brown

The Providence College men’s hockey team skated to a 5-0 victory over Brown University on Wednesday night (Jan. 3) at Schneider Arena in the 32nd Mayor’s Cup. Ben Mirageas’ three-point performance paced the Friars offensively, while Brian Pinho added two points, including his 100th career point in the win.

SCORE

No. 11 Providence – 5 | Brown – 0

RECORDS

Providence – 13-7-1 (6-4-1 HEA) | Brown – 5-8-1 (4-6-0 ECAC)

VENUE

Schneider Arena – Providence, R.I.

GOALIES

Hayden Hawkey (PC) – 15 saves

Gavin Nieto (BRN) – 28 saves

NOTES

- Freshman Greg Printz got the Friars on the board 7:01 into the first period. Ben Mirageas’ shot from the point found its way to Brandon Duhaime’s stick behind the net. Duhaime fed the puck to Printz and he buried it in the top corner from in front.

- With eight seconds remaining in the first frame, Brown had a three-on-two opportunity. Quick passing allowed the Bears to get a shot off, but Hayden Hawkey was there to make a sliding save, preserving the 1-0 lead.

- At the 7:57 mark of the second period, the Friars increased their lead. Brian Pinho fed a cross-ice pass to Josh Wilkins for the one-time shot from the right circle. Ben Mirageas picked up the secondary assist on the play, which came on delayed penalty.

- Pinho’s assist pushed him to 100 career points as a Friar. He is the 52nd player in Providence history to reach that milestone and the fourth player under Nate Leaman to reach the milestone (Mauermann, Saracino, Jankowski).

- In the third period, the Friars continued the trend of striking in the seventh minute. Pinho buried a goal of his own on a wrap-around at the 7:11 mark. Kasper Björkqvist and Davis Bunz notched assists on the play.

- The assist for Bunz marked his first career point in his third game for the Friars.

- With just under four minutes remaining in the game, Scott Conway added a power-play tally to make it 4-0. Duhaime found Conway through the seam at the right circle, where he was able to take a snap-shot for the goal.

- Mirageas capped off his three-point night with a goal in the final minute. He took a shot from the left point that went bar-down with 32 seconds remaining. Erik Foley and Jason O’Neill earned assists on the play.

- Hayden Hawkey made 15 saves for the Friars in his third shutout of the season. The shutout marks the seventh of his career and places him second on the program’s all-time shutout list alongside Tyler Sims ’08.

- Providence currently rides a season-high three-game winning streak.

- The Friars have surrendered just one goal in three games in the second half of the season.

- Greg Printz currently holds a career-long three-game point streak (2-1-3).

- Scott Conway has goals in three-consecutive contests.

- Mirageas now has three multi-point efforts in 2017-18.

- Providence notched its 50th win all-time against Brown.