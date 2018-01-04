URI Overcomes Slow Start to beat La Salle

Rhode Island (10-3, 2-0 Atlantic 10) senior E.C. Matthews led the way with 24 points in the Rams 74-62 win over La Salle on Wednesday night at the Ryan Center.

Tied at 22 with 4:14 remaining in the first half, Matthews scored three of his 11 first half points to put the Rams ahead. The Rams defense then held La Salle (7-8, 1-1 A-10) scoreless for the final 3:21 of the half, and an 8-2 run capped off by a Jeff Dowtin layup in the final seconds gave Rhode Island a 33-26 lead at the break.

Jared Terrell scored the first nine points of the second half for Rhode Island, including a pair of free throws at the 18:52 mark putting the Rams ahead 40-31. La Salle then narrowed the deficit to five when Matthews executed a four-point play followed by a made Dowtin jumper to push Rhode Island up 56-45 with 10:01 to go.

A trio of Fatts Russell free throws with 7:33 to play gave Rhode Island its biggest lead of the game and ahead 65-51. La Salle managed to trim the score within nine, but the Rams halted any comeback when Matthews hit a three-pointer to make it 72-58 with 2:29 remaining.

Inside the Box Score

Senior E.C. Matthews scored a season-high 24 points and grabbed six rebounds on 10-for-17 shooting from the field and 3-for-5 from three-point range. It is the fourth time this season he has finished with 18 or more points.

Senior Jared Terrell finished with 14 points, two assists, five rebounds and four steals, tying a season-high.

Sophomore Jeff Dowtin registered eight points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals while shooting 4-of-11 from the floor. His zero turnovers gives him one or zero turnovers in 10 of his 13 games this season.

Sophomore Cyril Langevine added 11 points and five rebounds, including three offensive boards, in 18 minutes off the bench. He shot a perfect 3-for-3 from the floor and 5-for-6 from the free throw line.

Freshman Fatts Russell contributed five points off the bench, all coming from the free throw line.

Rhode Island forced 19 La Salle turnovers marking the seventh time this season the Rams have forced 15 or more turnovers.

Rhode Island is now 9-0 at the Ryan Center this season.

This is the sixth time in the last 20 seasons Rhode Island has won 10 of their first 13 games to begin the season. The Rams went on to win at least 20 games in all five previous instances.

Stat of the Game

75 – Senior guards Jarvis Garrett, E.C. Matthews and Jared Terrell have now won 75 games together over the last four seasons. With 16 more wins, the senior trio would become Rhode Island's all-time winningest senior class. Ben Eaves, Delroy James, Marquis Jones and Will Martell currently hold the record with 90 victories from 2007-08 through 2010-11.

What's Next

Rhode Island returns to action Saturday afternoon at George Washington. Game time is 4:00 p.m.