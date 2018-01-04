Marquette Spoils Providence's Conference Home Opener Behind Record-Setting 52 Points from Howard

The Providence men’s basketball team fell to Marquette in overtime on Wednesday night, 95-90, at the Dunkin' Donuts Center despite a career-high 29 points from senior Kyron Cartwright (Compton, Calif.)

Golden Eagles’ sharp shooter Markus Howard set a Golden Eagles’ single-game record with 52 points.

Each side had a chance to win the game in the final 10 seconds but came up empty sending it into overtime tied up at 79.

Howard drilled his 10th three of the night to begin the extra frame.

Sophomore Alpha Diallo (New York, N.Y.) answered back as he hit a turn around jumper in the lane, as he scored two of his 16 points, to pull the Friars within 85-83 with 3:38 left.

Howard put Marquette up six, 90-84, with a step back corner three, but a basket by Cartwright and two free throws from Isaiah Jackson (Gainesville, Fla.) cut the deficit back down to 90-88 with two minutes to go.

The Friars still by trailed by two, 92-90, but in the games closing moments Sam Hauser knocked down a three from the left wing to put the Golden Eagles up five and seal the win for Marquette.

The Friars trailed 67-59 with eight minutes left, but went on an electric 20-4 run to go in front with four minutes left.

Cartwright hit two at the line, and a Kalif Young (Vaughan, Ontario) layup pulled the Friars within 67-63. Moments later, off a Cartwright steal, Young slammed home a put back dunk before Cartwright hit two free throws at the line to put the Friars in front 70-69.

It was then senior Jalen Lindsey’s (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) turn to bring the packed home crowd to life as Makai Ashton-Langford (Worcester, Mass.) made the extra pass to the sharpshooter for a corner three pointer to put the Friars up 73-69.

The Friars were not done.

Jackson finished a foul line feed from Young and Lindsey knocked down two free throws to give Providence a 77-71 advantage. Jackson had 19 points in the game.

Howard brought Marquette back banking in a deep three pointer and finishing through contact to tie the game at 79 and force overtime.

The Friars got off to a red hot start from the field led by Cartwright as they hit nine of their first 13 shots en route to a 21-15 lead with less than 11 minutes to play in the first half.

Cartwright had 10 of the Friars first 21 points on four-for-five shooting.

Marquette responded with a 6-0 run over the next 2:45 to even the game up at 21 at the under eight media timeout.

The score was even at 24 with just over four minutes remaining in the half but Drew Edwards (Perry Hall, Md.) fired a pass through a double team to a wide-open Nate Watson (Arlington, Va.) who flushed it home to put the Friars up 26-24.

Cartwright followed up by putting his imprint on the Friars' late first half surge spinning in the lane before finishing with the left hand to give Providence a 32-28 lead with 3:12 left in the first half.

On Providence’s final possession of the half, Watson finished a feed from Cartwright to give the Friars a 38-37 lead at the intermission.

Up next the Friars host No. 5 Xavier at the Dunkin Donuts Center on January 6 with tipoff scheduled for 12 pm on FOX.