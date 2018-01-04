Health department says flu is widespread in Rhode Island - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Health department says flu is widespread in Rhode Island

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Department of Health says the flu is now widespread in the state.

The agency made the declaration Wednesday. It triggers a requirement that unvaccinated health care workers must wear masks when working with patients.

The flu virus is contagious and can cause fever, headache, cough, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing and body aches. The health department recommends yearly vaccination for everyone older than 6 months.

Flu shots are available at doctors’ offices and pharmacies across the state.

