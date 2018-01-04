Providence crews prepare for snow

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza advised residents on Wednesday to stay off the streets on Thursday if at all possible.

Elorza said the city is prepared for a storm such as the one predicted for Thursday.

Over 120 pieces of equipment will be available to clear the streets to get the city back up and running as soon as possible.

“Right now it’s a matter of just use common sense. It’s dangerous outside, so stay inside. Hunker down. Enjoy the day hopefully with your family. We’ll be clearing the streets as quickly as possible to get the city back up and running as quickly as possible on Friday,” said Mayor Elorza.

The city’s warming centers will stay open through Friday.

