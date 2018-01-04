Snow Update: Providence officials hold morning press conference - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Snow Update: Providence officials hold morning press conference

Posted:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and city DPW Director Michael Borg held a press conference as the snow started to pick up Thursday morning.

Borg said the city expects to go through 1,500 tons of salt and sand while tackling this storm. That mixture will not be spread until later in the day when the temperatures in Providence begin to drop.

There is a parking ban in effect beginning at 10 a.m., Mayor Elorza reminds residents that if cars are not moved they will be towed.

Another important message to come out of the press conference home and property owners are expected to keep their sidewalks clean.

