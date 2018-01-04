RI Warming Centers: List of places open around the state

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Warming centers are open throughout the state of Rhode Island.

Top officials are warning residents to know where they can go in case of a power outage.

We have compiled a list below of places you can go around the state. For hours and contact information on a specific warming center visit: www.riema.ri.gov.

Barrington- Barrington Public Library

Bristol- Roger’s Free Library

Burrillville- Jesse Smith Library

Central Falls- Forand Manor and Wilfrid Manor

Charlestown- Charlestown Town Hall, Charlestown Community Center, Cross' Mills Public Library, Police Community Room

Coventry- Coventry Police Department, Coventry Public Library and the Senior Center

Cranston- Arlington Library, Auburn Library, Central Library, Knightsville Library, Oaklawn Librar, Wilbur Ave, and William Hall Library

East Providence- Riverside Library and Weaver Library

Exeter- Exeter Library

Glocester- Glocester Manton Library and Harmony Library

Hopkinton- Hopkinton Police Station

Johnston- Johnston Senior Center and Johnston Public Library

Little Compton- Brownell Library

Middletown- Middletown Library, Senior Center, and Town Hall

Narragansett- Maury Loontjens Memorial Library

Newport- Donovan Manor, Edward King House, Florence Gray Community Center, Newport Public Library and Seamen's Church Institute

North Kingstown- Senior Center and North Kingstown Library

North Providence- North Providence Senior Center

North Smithfield- Scouter's Hall

Pawtucket- Blackstone Valley Visitor Center, Leon Mathieu Senior Center, Pawtucket Police Department, Pawtucket Public Library and seniors with heat-related concerns may also contact the Leon Mathieu Senior Center at (401) 728-7582 or the City's Senior Liaison at (401) 728-0500 - Extension 241.

Portsmouth- Portsmouth Multi-Purpose Senior Center

Providence- Davinci Center for Community Progress, Federal Hill House, Silver Lake Annex Multi-Purpose Community Center, Fox Point Library, Mt. Pleasant Library, Olneyville Library, Rochambeau Library, Smith Hill Library, South Providence Library, Wanskuck Library, Washington Park Library

Richmond- Clark Memorial Library and the Community Center

Scituate- Chopmist Hill Senior Center, Hope Library and North Scituate Library

Smithfield- Greenville Public Library and Smithfield Senior Center

South Kingstown- Hale Library, Kingston Free Library, Neighborhood Guild, Peace Dale Library and the Senior Center

Tiverton- Tiverton Public Library and Tiverton Senior Center

Warren-Warren Town Hall

Warwick- Pilgrim Senior Center and Warwick Public Library

Westerly-Westerly Public Library

West Greenwich- West Greenwich Library

West Warwick- West Warwick Youth/Police Annex

Woonsocket-Woonsocket Senior Center and Woonsocket Library

