RI Warming Centers: List of places open around the state

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Warming centers are open throughout the state of Rhode Island.
Top officials are warning residents to know where they can go in case of a power outage.
We have compiled a list below of places you can go around the state. For hours and contact information on a specific warming center visit: www.riema.ri.gov.
Barrington- Barrington Public Library
Bristol- Roger’s Free Library
Burrillville- Jesse Smith Library
Central Falls- Forand Manor and Wilfrid Manor
Charlestown- Charlestown Town Hall, Charlestown Community Center, Cross' Mills Public Library, Police Community Room
Coventry- Coventry Police Department, Coventry Public Library and the Senior Center
Cranston- Arlington Library, Auburn Library, Central Library, Knightsville Library, Oaklawn Librar, Wilbur Ave, and William Hall Library
East Providence- Riverside Library and Weaver Library
Exeter- Exeter Library
Glocester- Glocester Manton Library and Harmony Library
Hopkinton- Hopkinton Police Station
Johnston- Johnston Senior Center and Johnston Public Library
Little Compton- Brownell Library
Middletown- Middletown Library, Senior Center, and Town Hall
Narragansett- Maury Loontjens Memorial Library
Newport- Donovan Manor, Edward King House, Florence Gray Community Center, Newport Public Library and Seamen's Church Institute
North Kingstown- Senior Center and North Kingstown Library
North Providence- North Providence Senior Center
North Smithfield- Scouter's Hall
Pawtucket- Blackstone Valley Visitor Center, Leon Mathieu Senior Center, Pawtucket Police Department, Pawtucket Public Library and seniors with heat-related concerns may also contact the Leon Mathieu Senior Center at (401) 728-7582 or the City's Senior Liaison at (401) 728-0500 - Extension 241.
Portsmouth- Portsmouth Multi-Purpose Senior Center
Providence- Davinci Center for Community Progress, Federal Hill House, Silver Lake Annex Multi-Purpose Community Center, Fox Point Library, Mt. Pleasant Library, Olneyville Library, Rochambeau Library, Smith Hill Library, South Providence Library, Wanskuck Library, Washington Park Library
Richmond- Clark Memorial Library and the Community Center
Scituate- Chopmist Hill Senior Center, Hope Library and North Scituate Library
Smithfield- Greenville Public Library and Smithfield Senior Center
South Kingstown- Hale Library, Kingston Free Library, Neighborhood Guild, Peace Dale Library and the Senior Center
Tiverton- Tiverton Public Library and Tiverton Senior Center
Warren-Warren Town Hall
Warwick- Pilgrim Senior Center and Warwick Public Library
Westerly-Westerly Public Library
West Greenwich- West Greenwich Library
West Warwick- West Warwick Youth/Police Annex
Woonsocket-Woonsocket Senior Center and Woonsocket Library
