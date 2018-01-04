West Warwick house fire under investigation - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

West Warwick house fire under investigation

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire in a multi-family home is under investigation on Wednesday, and authorities believe the cold weather certainly played a role.

According to the West Warwick Fire Department, crews were called to a home on East Street around 1:20 a.m., to see heavy flames and smoke pouring from the roof.

No injuries from either tenants or firefighters were reported.

The first and second floor, primarily in the front of the house, suffered extensive damage, said Captain Norberg with the West Warwick Fire Department.

No further information is available at this time.

